Smith homers in 2021 home debut, Saltdogs top Railroaders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Curt Smith homered in his first home at bat of the 2021 season to lead the Lincoln Saltdogs to a 8-5 win on Wednesday. Smith blasted a first-inning fastball over the right-field fence for his 87th homer with the Saltdogs.

Smith planned on retiring in 2021, but decided to return for one more season following the cancellation of the 2021 campaign. The veteran infielder finished the game 2-for-3 with 3 RBI.

