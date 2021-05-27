Advertisement

Smith homers in 2021 home debut, Saltdogs top Railroaders

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Curt Smith homered in his first home at bat of the 2021 season to lead the Lincoln Saltdogs to a 8-5 win on Wednesday. Smith blasted a first-inning fastball over the right-field fence for his 87th homer with the Saltdogs.

Smith planned on retiring in 2021, but decided to return for one more season following the cancellation of the 2021 campaign. The veteran infielder finished the game 2-for-3 with 3 RBI.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old
Lee's Chicken Crash
Vehicle crashes into Lee’s Chicken
Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted, allowing home owners to get a...
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted to increase affordable housing
Tornado north of Benkelman, Nebraska
Southwest Nebraska tornado caught on camera

Latest News

curt smith
Saltdogs vs. Railroaders (Wed, May 26)
NSAA State Golf Championships (Wed, May 26)
NSAA State Golf Championships (Wed, May 26)
Huskers motivated from NCAA Regional Host snub
base
Huskers motivated by NCAA Regional host snub