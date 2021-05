LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - Some amazing images of a tornado just north of Benkelman in Southwest Nebraska were caught on camera Wednesday.

“The funnel cloud is right over the top of my house,” Wendy Brewer said in a video sent to News 2.

The tornado swept through Dundy County around 3:30 p.m. MDT.

