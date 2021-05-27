Lincoln man involved in standoff arrested on outstanding warrants and new child abuse charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man taken into custody after a lengthy standoff took place in south Lincoln on Thursday is now facing child abuse charges.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Swiggart, 43, of rural Lancaster County, was taken into custody following the standoff at 8825 S 78th Street, or near 78th and Yankee Hill Road.

LSO says deputies responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. after learning Swiggart, who was wanted on multiple warrants including using a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, was in the home. Authorities said his mother owned the home.

After lengthy negotiations, Swiggart’s son, who was in the home, was released and brought to safety, but Swiggart stayed inside.

Eventually, deputies entered the home and took him into custody.

Swiggart was not injured, nor were any law enforcement officials.

LSO said that multiple weapons were found in the room where Swiggart was arrested.

He was taken into custody on his outstanding warrants, as well as on charges of child abuse.

Travis Swiggart (10/11 NOW)

