AAA anticipating increased travel for Memorial Day weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American Automobile Association predicts a 60 percent bump in traffic and expects more than 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend. Nine out of ten travelers are projected to drive to their destinations.

AAA credits the increase in vaccinations, as well as the newest CDC guidance lifting mask recommendations for vaccinated people. With the increase in traffic, AAA said planning for your trip this weekend is important.

“We urge folks to do as much planning as possible. Not only the route to your destination, but also things like booking your hotel in advance, filling up your car and planning where you’re going to fill up your fuel tank,” said Nick Faustman, AAA Auto Club Nebraska.

Experts said you’ll likely see more traffic in urban areas, and you should prepare accordingly. Orlando and Las Vegas are some of the more popular travel destinations across the country, according to AAA.

Last year AAA saw record lows with only 23 million travelers, but that number is expected to be as high as 37 million this year.

While travel is expected to increase, so have gas prices. AAA reports the average price in Lincoln is about $2.96 per gallon, and the national average is around $3.04 per gallon. The price increase could require a little more planning.

“If you’re headed to the southeastern part of the United States, you might want to plan ahead because those are the states heavily impacted by the Colonial Pipeline. There might even be places that may not have the gasoline in supply,” said Faustman.

For more information on traffic and traveling this weekend in Nebraska, you can view AAA’s release here.

