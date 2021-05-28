Advertisement

Bond set at $2.5 million for Bellevue dad facing charges in children’s deaths

Adam Price, 35, was charged Friday with two counts of felony child abuse and neglect
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond was set at $2.5 million Friday for Adam Price, the Bellevue man accused in the deaths of his two children. He was charged with two counts of felony child abuse/neglect/death. A preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. June 15 in Sarpy County Court.

Price was arrested Sunday in the deaths of his two young children, who were found dead in his Bellevue home. He was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday.

Last week, Price went before a California judge and declined to put up a court fight when it came to returning to Sarpy County.

Earlier this month, Price’s two young children — Theodore, 3, and Emily, 5 — were found dead during a welfare check at his home.

Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department had traveled to California to interview Price. Investigators have said they would not have further comment on this case until Price is booked into the Sarpy County Jail.

Price is in the middle of a divorce and it was his week to have the children. Their mother, who lives in Illinois had asked police to check on them.

6 News has uncovered that Price had already driven to California by the time the children were found dead.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Generic AP
Town set to grow after Nebraska Supreme Court takes its side
LFR responds to two-vehicle crash at 70th & Sumner
Two-vehicle crash shuts down 70th & Sumner
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Officials announced that 57-year-old William Boothe III, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced in...
Lincoln man sentenced for setting up home invasion resulting in death
Lincoln Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash near 10501 Pine Lake Road on Friday at...
Bennet Fire and Rescue responds to serious crash near Hidden Valley Golf Course

Latest News

Sound: Nebraska baseball seniors final home game
Sound: Nebraska baseball seniors final home game
Three Acres uses equine therapy with horses to help people heal things like trauma, mental...
Healing with Horses: Three Acres to offer equine therapy in Lincoln
Lincoln's Goldenrod Coffee inside The Bay opens Good Life Closet to help women
The Good Life Closet offers access to free diapers, menstruation items and postpartum products...
Lincoln’s Goldenrod Coffee inside The Bay opens Good Life Closet to help women
Cloudy skies with areas of rain are expected through the day on Sunday with the highest chances...
Sunday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain through the day