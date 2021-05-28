Bond set at $2.5 million for Bellevue dad facing charges in children’s deaths

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond was set at $2.5 million Friday for Adam Price, the Bellevue man accused in the deaths of his two children. He was charged with two counts of felony child abuse/neglect/death. A preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. June 15 in Sarpy County Court.

Price was arrested Sunday in the deaths of his two young children, who were found dead in his Bellevue home. He was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday.

BREAKING: Adam Price, the father of two, arrested in California after his children were found dead in his Bellevue home — is back in Nebraska. He’s just been booked into the Sarpy County Jail. Deputies brought him back to face charges tonight. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/nYWIjS76uU — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) May 28, 2021

Last week, Price went before a California judge and declined to put up a court fight when it came to returning to Sarpy County.

Earlier this month, Price’s two young children — Theodore, 3, and Emily, 5 — were found dead during a welfare check at his home.

Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department had traveled to California to interview Price. Investigators have said they would not have further comment on this case until Price is booked into the Sarpy County Jail.

Price is in the middle of a divorce and it was his week to have the children. Their mother, who lives in Illinois had asked police to check on them.

6 News has uncovered that Price had already driven to California by the time the children were found dead.

