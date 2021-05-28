Cool temperatures and rain possible this holiday weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well below average temperatures will continue for the holiday weekend. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day. The weather pattern may change for the second half of next week.

Saturday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy and begin chilly with low temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s. By the afternoon, it looks to be mostly cloudy to cloudy with high temperatures in the 60s and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. There is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon.

Warmer, but still well below average high temperatures expected for the first half of the weekend. (KOLN)

As an upper level trough moves into the area from the northwest and surface low develops in Colorado, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase Saturday night. There could be some strong to severe thunderstorms in Southwest Nebraska and Northwest Kansas. Showers and thunderstorms look likely on Sunday. While it shouldn’t be a complete washout, rain could be more on than off in parts of the area. There doesn’t look to be a widespread severe weather threat Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s.

High temperatures for the second half of the weekend will be cooler thanks to more clouds and rain likely. (KOLN)

The trough should move away from the area on Memorial Day and the surface low looks to move more to the southeast now. While showers and thunderstorms still look possible Monday, the better chance of rain is going to be in Kansas. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Memorial Day looks to be milder than the weekend. (KOLN)

There is a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday before a change in the weather pattern arrives for the second half of next week. An upper level ridge may build into the area. This would lead to drier conditions and warmer temperatures.

