Lancaster County COVID-19 update for May 28

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 167,633

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 149,761

Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change):

Saturday, May 29, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Wednesday, June 2, Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. – first and second doses; City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first and second doses

Thursday, June 3, Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman – first and second doses

Friday, June 4, Center For People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – first and second doses; Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Sunday, June 6, Christo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses

Monday, June 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Tuesday, June 8, F Street Recreation Center, 1225 “F” St. – first and second doses

Wednesday, June 9, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 Lincoln St., Malcolm – first and second doses

Friday, June 11, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 7

Total number of cases: 31,356

Deaths reported today: 0

Total number of deaths: 236

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 17 with eight from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and nine from other communities (two on ventilators).

Risk Dial: green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377.

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

