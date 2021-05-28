Lincoln man sentenced for setting up home invasion resulting in death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln man was sentenced on Monday for setting up a home invasion, which resulted in the death of Jessica Brandon.

Officials announced that 57-year-old William Boothe III, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced in Lincoln to 240 months in federal prison for his role in planning and setting up the attempted robbery and home invasion that resulted in the fatal shooting of Jessica Brandon on July 31, 2018.

Evidence at trial of his co-defendants, Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams, in February 2021, revealed that Boothe provided the home as a target to Patterson for the attempted robbery and provided information about the residents inside the home.

The sentence of 240 months is the maximum sentence allowed under the law. Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard denied Boothe’s motions for a lesser sentence of 120 months based on his age and medical conditions and noted that Boothe would be able to receive the medical care he needs from the Bureau of Prisons.

In pronouncing the sentence, the Chief Judge Gerrard told Boothe that home invasion robberies of drug dealers are among the most egregious cases that he sees and directed Boothe to think about the senseless loss of life that resulted from the events that night. Boothe was also sentenced to three years of supervised release to follow the 240 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.