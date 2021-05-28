Advertisement

Lincoln man sentenced for setting up home invasion resulting in death

Officials announced that 57-year-old William Boothe III, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced in...
Officials announced that 57-year-old William Boothe III, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced in Lincoln to 20 years in federal prison for his role in planning and setting up the attempted robbery and home invasion that resulted in the fatal shooting of Jessica Brandon on July 31, 2018.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln man was sentenced on Monday for setting up a home invasion, which resulted in the death of Jessica Brandon.

Officials announced that 57-year-old William Boothe III, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced in Lincoln to 240 months in federal prison for his role in planning and setting up the attempted robbery and home invasion that resulted in the fatal shooting of Jessica Brandon on July 31, 2018.

Evidence at trial of his co-defendants, Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams, in February 2021, revealed that Boothe provided the home as a target to Patterson for the attempted robbery and provided information about the residents inside the home.

The sentence of 240 months is the maximum sentence allowed under the law. Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard denied Boothe’s motions for a lesser sentence of 120 months based on his age and medical conditions and noted that Boothe would be able to receive the medical care he needs from the Bureau of Prisons.

In pronouncing the sentence, the Chief Judge Gerrard told Boothe that home invasion robberies of drug dealers are among the most egregious cases that he sees and directed Boothe to think about the senseless loss of life that resulted from the events that night. Boothe was also sentenced to three years of supervised release to follow the 240 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Generic AP
Town set to grow after Nebraska Supreme Court takes its side
LFR responds to two-vehicle crash at 70th & Sumner
Two-vehicle crash shuts down 70th & Sumner
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Lincoln Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash near 10501 Pine Lake Road on Friday at...
Bennet Fire and Rescue responds to serious crash near Hidden Valley Golf Course

Latest News

Sound: Nebraska baseball seniors final home game
Sound: Nebraska baseball seniors final home game
Three Acres uses equine therapy with horses to help people heal things like trauma, mental...
Healing with Horses: Three Acres to offer equine therapy in Lincoln
Lincoln's Goldenrod Coffee inside The Bay opens Good Life Closet to help women
The Good Life Closet offers access to free diapers, menstruation items and postpartum products...
Lincoln’s Goldenrod Coffee inside The Bay opens Good Life Closet to help women
Cloudy skies with areas of rain are expected through the day on Sunday with the highest chances...
Sunday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain through the day