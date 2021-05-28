LPD investigating burglary at Casey’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after suspects broke out a window of a convenience store and stole cigarettes.

LPD said around 2 a.m. on Friday morning officers were sent to the Casey’s at 1445 South 17th Street on a report of an alarm.

Officers learned the door had been broken with a rock, and suspects entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.

The investigation is ongoing.

