LPD investigating burglary at Casey’s
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after suspects broke out a window of a convenience store and stole cigarettes.
LPD said around 2 a.m. on Friday morning officers were sent to the Casey’s at 1445 South 17th Street on a report of an alarm.
Officers learned the door had been broken with a rock, and suspects entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.
The investigation is ongoing.
