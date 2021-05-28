Bennet Fire and Rescue responds to serious crash near Hidden Valley Golf Course

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bennet Fire and Rescue were called to a multi-vehicle crash near 10501 Pine Lake Road on Friday at around 1:20 p.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, one of the cars had flipped upside-down due to the crash.

StarCare was called to the scene. According to reports, at least one person sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

