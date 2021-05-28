Advertisement

Nebraska Cures to launch Nebraska Teen Vaccine Challenge

This year’s competition titled “Nebraska Teen Vaccine Challenge” will challenge teens to create and share PSAs on social media that promote teen COVID-19 vaccination.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Cures announced its inaugural teen public service announcement competition designed to promote science and engage in science advocacy. This year’s competition, titled “Nebraska Teen Vaccine Challenge,” will challenge teens to create and share PSAs on social media that promote teen COVID-19 vaccination.

The competition will run the month of June.

“Being able to effectively communicate science can be a challenge. Many scientists struggle with it,” said Executive Director Amanda McGill Johnson. ”We want to engage students to sharpen their communication skills while providing a valuable service to the community.”

Entries can be made in three categories: pictures, infographics and short videos (60 seconds or less).

Entries can be made on Facebook, Instagram, TicTok and Twitter and must use #NETeenVaccineChallengeand either #NebraskaCuresor tag the organization.

Random $50 prizes will be awarded each week through a raffle composed of that week’s entries. Grand prizes of $200 and runner up prizes of $100 will be awarded in each category in early July.

Participants must be 13-19 years old and live in Nebraska. Additional details and a full list of rules are on the Nebraska Cures’ website.

