Nebraska ends session marked by tax cuts, internet expansion

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT
(AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have ended a historic session marked by major tax cuts, a grant program to expand high-speed internet service and regulations to clear the way for the state’s new casino industry.

But they left major work unfinished, most notably the once-a-decade ritual of redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

That means they’ll have to return to the Capitol later this year.

The session was also shaped by the coronavirus pandemic and bitter disputes over how to use excess money in the state budget.

