Virus cases at lowest level in Nebraska since last April

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT
(AP) - Nebraska is reporting its lowest level of new virus cases since last April — shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began.

State health officials said 521 virus cases were reported over the past week.

That is the smallest number of new positive cases in the state since April 2020.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska also decreased over the past two weeks from 195.43 new cases per day on May 11 to 74.43 new cases per day on Tuesday. Over the past week, five new deaths were reported to give the state a total of 2,249 deaths.

