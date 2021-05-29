Alexis Markowski earns John P. Perkins Memorial Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Four LPS Athletes were recognized for their athletics and academic success Friday afternoon.

Finalists for the John P. Perkins Memorial Award were:

Lincoln East’s Carter Glenn

Lincoln North’s Starts Liem Chot

Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Dilsaver

Lincoln Pius X Alexis Markowski

This year’s recipient was Markowski.

“I mean it really is super cool to win this,” said Markowski. “It could have gone any way, so I’m really excited to see our future and how we’re going to lead our generation.”

Markowski also won the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday.

