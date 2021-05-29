Advertisement

California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities searching the home of Samuel Cassidy say the man who gunned down nine co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled an arsenal that included a dozen guns, Molotov cocktails and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately...
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Cassidy’s home in San Jose also was rigged to catch fire before he set off Wednesday on his deadly rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

Authorities say they don’t yet know what specifically set off Cassidy’s attack but acquaintances say he’d nursed a hatred of his workplace for at least a decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Generic AP
Town set to grow after Nebraska Supreme Court takes its side
LFR responds to two-vehicle crash at 70th & Sumner
Two-vehicle crash shuts down 70th & Sumner
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Officials announced that 57-year-old William Boothe III, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced in...
Lincoln man sentenced for setting up home invasion resulting in death
Lincoln Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash near 10501 Pine Lake Road on Friday at...
Bennet Fire and Rescue responds to serious crash near Hidden Valley Golf Course

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Fla. banquet hall shooting
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes
Investigators say the suspects used the money to buy clothes, food, vehicles and entertainment....
6 accused in theft of nearly $750,000 in church donations
With other 40% of Americans fully vaccinated, people appear ready to travel again. At least 37...
Vaccines fuel travel rebound over Memorial Day weekend