Two-vehicle crash shuts down 70th & Sumner

LFR responds to two-vehicle crash at 70th & Sumner
By Madison Pitsch, Ryan Swanigan and Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: May. 29, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue pulled two people from a car involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday night at 70th and Sumner Streets.

The call came in at 11:10 p.m. LFR used their equipment to open up the car and extricate two people from one of the vehicles at the scene.

70th was shut down from Lincolnshire to a block south of A St. for quite a while as rescue operations were performed by firefighters.

Those two people were both taken to area hospitals. A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene did not see anyone else being treated by paramedics. The extent of the injuries of those involved in the wreck were non-life threatening. The cause is being investigated by Lincoln Police.

The scene of a two-vehicle crash at 70th & Sumner late Friday night.
The scene of a two-vehicle crash at 70th & Sumner late Friday night.(Nicole Griffith (KOLN))

