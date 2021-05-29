Sunday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain through the day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler weather with rain chances continues to headline the forecast as we head into the day on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday as the unofficial start to summer isn’t all that summery.

Look for perhaps a spotty shower or two through Saturday night across the state, but overall most of us should remain dry with the best chances for rain in northeastern Nebraska. Overnight and into the day on Sunday, an upper level trough will swing through the area with a low pressure system pushing out of eastern Colorado. This should yield increasing clouds tonight with increasing rain chances across the area. Into Sunday morning, we should see scattered to widespread rain across the coverage area with the best chances for some heavier and more persistent rain across parts of central and into southwestern Nebraska. Rain should remain light to moderate through the day with showers moving to the east through the state. There should be some breaks in the rain, but if you have any outdoor plans for the day on Sunday, make sure they include the umbrella! Rain chances should being to diminish as we head towards Sunday night, but they won’t go away as we’ll continue to hold onto chances for rain into the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Cloudy skies with areas of rain are expected through the day on Sunday with the highest chances likely coming in the morning and early afternoon. (KOLN)

Total rainfall amounts are expected to be highest from southwestern and into south central Nebraska where an inch or more of rainfall will be possible through Monday evening. Lighter amounts are expected for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska as well as the northern sections of the state.

Rain is expected to move through the state into the day on Sunday and Monday. Parts of central into southwestern Nebraska look to have the best chance for an inch or so of rain through Memorial Day Monday. (KOLN)

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures well below average again for the day on Sunday as we should start the day with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with afternoon highs mainly in the 60s across the coverage area.

Temperatures into Sunday morning should remain fairly steady thanks to increasing cloud cover. Look for early morning temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for most. (KOLN)

Temperatures remain well below average on Sunday with highs for most in the 60s. (KOLN)

We’ll keep chances for rain in the forecast for Memorial Day Monday with some continued low-end chances for some spotty rain into early next week, but an upper level ridge looks to develop across the Plains by mid to late week next week which should lead to warming temperatures and drier conditions. Highs by late next week and into next weekend look a little more summer, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° across the area.

Cool weather with chances for rain headline the forecast through the Memorial Day holiday with warmer and drier weather expected by late next week. (KOLN)

