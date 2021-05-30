Advertisement

Lincoln’s Goldenrod Coffee inside The Bay opens Good Life Closet to help women

By Kamri Sylve
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Goldenrod Coffee, located inside The Bay, is finding a new way to reach the Lincoln community. They’ve opened up the Good Life Closet, helping women, including mothers and teenagers.

The Good Life Closet offers access to free diapers, menstruation items and postpartum products women may need.

“We are currently out of diapers in our closet completely, and we do have families every week that ask for them. So, those items are critical to us,” said Katie Smith, head barista at Goldenrod Coffee.

Socks, deodorant and new underwear are also available to anyone who needs it.

“It’s important to realize that everyone does need help once in a while, especially now after the pandemic and when everyone is still struggling to make ends meet,” said Smith “It can be really difficult to get those items they may need.”

Goldenrod’s Good Life Closet will be open at The Bay at 21st and Y Streets 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Staff said if you need any items, all you have to do is ask. Goldenrod is also accepting donations of these items to keep things on hand.

