Healing with Horses: Three Acres to offer equine therapy in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Years ago, you couldn’t catch Keri Schell-Nider near a horse. She was scared of them. It wasn’t until she saw the progress made in someone else’s equine therapy session that she got over her own fear. She got trained in 2016 and has been using horses ever since to break down barriers surrounding mental health. That help is now coming to Lincoln with Three Acres.

“Whatever it is, let me hold this space for you, and let’s get some coping skills. Let’s get some things going to help you feel better,” said Keri Schell-Nider, licensed therapist, addiction counselor and owner of Three Acres.

Mona was the first horse to step on the ground at Three Acres. Chance was the first horse Nider ever owned. Those two are who you’ll meet when you have therapy sessions there at Three Acres. “My horses remind me of the power of pause, and they remind me that everything is okay,” Nider said.

Three Acres uses equine therapy to help people heal things like trauma, mental illness and anxiety. Nider told 10/11, “[It’s a] space for people to have refuge and just quiet.” Three Acres is opening up to give people a new way to cope. “Maybe it’s exactly what you need, and if it’s not, that’s okay, too,” Nider told 10/11.

Riding the horses isn’t actually a part of the sessions, but instead, you just spend time with them.

Nider said, “Come out here and sit with me with these horses, or brush a horse. Tell the horse all the secrets you need to tell.”

It’s something Nider is now offering to others, after getting help from her horses herself. “He literally was able to breathe me through a panic attack,” Nider said.

No matter if it’s group workshops, retreats or self-care events for adults or learning and development services for kids, Three Acres and their horses want people to get the help they need.

“Our mental health can get to a point where it becomes a chronic illness. So, we like to work on those things before it gets to that point,” Nider said.

Three Acres is located in west Lincoln, off of 40th and Van Dorn. Starting in late June and early July 2021, Three Acres will start accepting insured clients and those who choose to pay out of pocket. To sign up for sessions or for more information, visit their website HERE or Facebook page HERE.

