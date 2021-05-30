UPDATE:LFR responds to fire in South Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-residence fire near 12th and F Streets on Sunday at around 9:43 a.m.

According to LFR, they were called to the scene by Lincoln Police. The incident started after a cigarette caught a basement mattress on fire. When LFR arrived on the scene, individuals were still entering and exiting the house, with one individual trapped on the second floor. LFR managed to rescue the individual.

Two individuals, included the formerly trapped person, were taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. In total, the fire caused $20,000 in damages.

