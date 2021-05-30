Advertisement

UPDATE:LFR responds to fire in South Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-residence fire near 12th and F Streets on Sunday at around 9:43 a.m.

According to LFR, they were called to the scene by Lincoln Police. The incident started after a cigarette caught a basement mattress on fire. When LFR arrived on the scene, individuals were still entering and exiting the house, with one individual trapped on the second floor. LFR managed to rescue the individual.

Two individuals, included the formerly trapped person, were taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. In total, the fire caused $20,000 in damages.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Generic AP
Town set to grow after Nebraska Supreme Court takes its side
Samuel Martinez, age 23, of Nebraska, reportedly flew to Kauaʿi on May 12 with the intention of...
Nebraska man missing in Hawaii
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

Latest News

One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Below average temperatures are in the forecast for today (Memorial Day).
Variable cloudiness with rain possible today
Memorial Day ceremonies
Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln
LFR & LPD at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Renegade Blvd. & Tumbleweed Dr.
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln