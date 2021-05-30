Memorial Day Forecast: More clouds with scattered light rain on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More clouds, cooler weather, and scattered light rain is expected as we head into Memorial Day on Monday, but overall the forecast this week will be headlined by warming temperatures as we should finally see some summer-like temperatures by the end of the upcoming week.

Areas of light that have been drifting across southeastern Nebraska should diminish as we head into Sunday evening with clouds and areas of patchy dense fog possible as we head overnight tonight and into Monday morning. Another weak wave aloft will try and bring in additional scattered light rain to the area through Monday morning. The best chances to perhaps see a few tenths of inch of additional moisture will be across far south central and southeastern Nebraska, with the highest chances overall likely staying south of the Nebraska-Kansas border. That being said, areas like Lincoln, York, Crete, Hebron, Beatrice, Falls City, Nebraska City, and Pawnee City could see some light moisture through Monday morning. Rain chances should go by the wayside as we head into Monday afternoon and Monday evening, though skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the day for southern Nebraska, with more sunshine as you head further to the north.

Clouds with areas of light rain are expected to impact southern Nebraska into Monday with more sunshine across northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Low temperatures into the day on Monday will stay seasonally cool with readings falling into the mid and upper 40s as we start the week.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid and upper 40s by Monday morning. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Monday for the holiday and to round out the month of May will stay below average across the state, ranging from the mid to upper 60s in southern Nebraska where clouds and light rain will hold back temperatures, to the lower and middle 70s across northern parts of the state where mostly sunny skies are expected by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s on Monday with the warmest readings across northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

We could see a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms across the area Monday night into Tuesday night across southeastern Nebraska, with perhaps a few more isolated storms during the day on Wednesday. From Wednesday night through the rest of the week, mainly dry conditions are expected as temperatures warm back to the 70s and 80s to near 90° by next weekend as an upper level ridge builds over the area. Dew points also will likely climb through the week, with more humid conditions expected for the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly warm through this week before getting back to near 90° by this weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.