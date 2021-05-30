Advertisement

Women create running group to help raise money for non-profits

Women create group to raise money for local non-profits.
Women create group to raise money for local non-profits.(Mileage For)
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As two women prepare for marathons by running around the Capital City, they’re also preparing to give back to some good causes.

Kelcey Buck and Katie King created Mileage For last month. They’ll run a certain amount of miles each month, asking for donations while doing it. Then, they donate the money to a local non-profit.

“We ran about 380 miles combined between the two of us and I think this month was somewhere around 245,” said Buck.

It all started with two friends training for races. That’s when Buck had the idea of creating the program and adding meaning to their miles.

“Each month we pick an organization to benefit and then we kind of just ask our followers and friends and family to support it,” said Buck

“I don’t know what it is about running with her, but I’m usually just on board with whatever crazy idea she has,” said King.

Buck and King ran nearly 400 miles combined last month and raised $600 to give to Matt Talbot. This month, they’re raising money for the Lincoln Bike Kitchen and have run 245 miles. So far, they estimate raising $450 for the Bike Kitchen.

Both said they’ve spent a lot of time on the trails and they thought starting something like this would give them extra motivation to keep pushing forward.

“I think in the last year especially I just saw a lot of people weren’t as fortunate as I was and I wanted to help them,” said Buck.

They’re also training for a marathon this December and will be choosing different non-profits each month.

People can either donate to Mileage For by doing a per mileage donation or a flat donation. If you’d like to donate, you can reach out to them on social media.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Generic AP
Town set to grow after Nebraska Supreme Court takes its side
Samuel Martinez, age 23, of Nebraska, reportedly flew to Kauaʿi on May 12 with the intention of...
Nebraska man missing in Hawaii
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-residence fire near 12th and F Street on Sunday at...
UPDATE:LFR responds to fire in South Lincoln
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

Latest News

One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Below average temperatures are in the forecast for today (Memorial Day).
Variable cloudiness with rain possible today
Memorial Day ceremonies
Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln
LFR & LPD at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Renegade Blvd. & Tumbleweed Dr.
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln