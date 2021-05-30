Women create running group to help raise money for non-profits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As two women prepare for marathons by running around the Capital City, they’re also preparing to give back to some good causes.

Kelcey Buck and Katie King created Mileage For last month. They’ll run a certain amount of miles each month, asking for donations while doing it. Then, they donate the money to a local non-profit.

“We ran about 380 miles combined between the two of us and I think this month was somewhere around 245,” said Buck.

It all started with two friends training for races. That’s when Buck had the idea of creating the program and adding meaning to their miles.

“Each month we pick an organization to benefit and then we kind of just ask our followers and friends and family to support it,” said Buck

“I don’t know what it is about running with her, but I’m usually just on board with whatever crazy idea she has,” said King.

Buck and King ran nearly 400 miles combined last month and raised $600 to give to Matt Talbot. This month, they’re raising money for the Lincoln Bike Kitchen and have run 245 miles. So far, they estimate raising $450 for the Bike Kitchen.

Both said they’ve spent a lot of time on the trails and they thought starting something like this would give them extra motivation to keep pushing forward.

“I think in the last year especially I just saw a lot of people weren’t as fortunate as I was and I wanted to help them,” said Buck.

They’re also training for a marathon this December and will be choosing different non-profits each month.

People can either donate to Mileage For by doing a per mileage donation or a flat donation. If you’d like to donate, you can reach out to them on social media.

