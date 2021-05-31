Advertisement

Huskers to face Northeastern in 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following a Big Ten championship regular season, Nebraska will play Northeastern on Friday at 7 p.m. CT in the Fayetteville Regional. NJIT and Arkansas are the other teams assigned to the Fayetteville Regional.

Nebraska enters the post-season with a 31-12 record. The Huskers are led by Big Ten Player of the Year Spencer Schwellenbach. Second-year head coach Will Bolt is the league’s Coach of the Year. Nebraska is making its 20th appearance in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Huskers earned an automatic berth as the champions of the Big Ten Conference. The College World Series is scheduled for June 19-30 at Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park.

