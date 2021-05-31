Huskers to face Northeastern in 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following a Big Ten championship regular season, Nebraska will play Northeastern on Friday at 7 p.m. CT in the Fayetteville Regional. NJIT and Arkansas are the other teams assigned to the Fayetteville Regional.

Nebraska enters the post-season with a 31-12 record. The Huskers are led by Big Ten Player of the Year Spencer Schwellenbach. Second-year head coach Will Bolt is the league’s Coach of the Year. Nebraska is making its 20th appearance in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Huskers earned an automatic berth as the champions of the Big Ten Conference. The College World Series is scheduled for June 19-30 at Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park.

NCAA Selection Show Press Conference https://t.co/CptSN80SFX — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 31, 2021

Live from Haymarket Park for the @NCAACWS Selection Show.



Where's everyone think we're going??? https://t.co/nxzM493fo1 — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 31, 2021

Some claps, one fist pump, and a lot of long faces.



This is the #Huskers reaction to being placed in the Fayetteville Regional.



Nebraska is the Big Ten Champion. Arkansas is the NCAA Tournament's #1 overall seed. pic.twitter.com/xkhfDV7yBR — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 31, 2021

"Don't care. We're going to play baseball."



-Nebraska senior Jaxon Hallmark on the #Huskers draw for the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/JcLUgY0Bu6 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 31, 2021

Nebraska third baseman Max Anderson, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, isn't here for your complaints about the #Huskers placement about the NCAA Tournament.



"I'm super excited. I'm trying to hold it in right now." pic.twitter.com/PSLOMjeI02 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 31, 2021

Will Bolt is still chapped the #Huskers aren't hosting an NCAA Regional.



"There's been some disappointments along the way... Our guys are going to be ready for whatever is in front of them."



Watch my 1-on-1 interview with the Big Ten Coach of the Year tonight on @1011_News pic.twitter.com/0C8EeRCSQ5 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 31, 2021

