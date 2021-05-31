Advertisement

LPD responds to stabbing near 28th and R Street

By Jacob Elliott
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 2800 block of R Street on Saturday.

LPD said they received the call around 10:30 a.m. According to officials, the suspect, 27-year-old Deltre Steele, was having an argument with a 21-year-old female. Steele went into the kitchen, collected a knife, then sliced open the face of the 21-year-old victim.

Steele was then disarmed by residents in the house before being located and lodged in jail by LPD.

The victim suffered significant lacerations to the face, though non-life threatening.

Steele was charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

