LPD responds to stabbing near 28th and R Street
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 2800 block of R Street on Saturday.
LPD said they received the call around 10:30 a.m. According to officials, the suspect, 27-year-old Deltre Steele, was having an argument with a 21-year-old female. Steele went into the kitchen, collected a knife, then sliced open the face of the 21-year-old victim.
Steele was then disarmed by residents in the house before being located and lodged in jail by LPD.
The victim suffered significant lacerations to the face, though non-life threatening.
Steele was charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.
