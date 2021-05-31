Advertisement

Meet Shannan Lum: Nebraska Men’s Basketball latest addition

By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a power conference only two women currently hold the recruiting coordinator title. One of them was added to Nebraska basketball’s staff last week.

Shannan Lum is now the first woman of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent to hold this title. From growing up in San Francisco to attending college at St. John’s University in New York Lum is now calling the Midwest home.

She’s been with both Stanford and the University of California- Berkeley’s programs. It was at St. John’s where she met current assistants Matt Abdelmassih and Luca Virgilio

“I’d say I barged my way to being a student manager for the women’s team,” said Lum. “I originally never even thought I could be on the men’s side.. in my head there’s no one that looked like me and no one who was me that was doing it at the time, so I didn’t think it was possible.”

Lum got to campus one week ago. her main focus is on recruits and the transfer portal, but as the first Chinese-American woman, working for a men’s program. Her work has just begun.

“I hope it’s not a monumental moment every single time.. it has to become something that is the norm,” said Lum. “I want people to think this is a normal thing that can happen for equality and gender specifically. I may be the first but I certainly can not be the last, and I don’t want to be the last.”

