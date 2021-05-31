Advertisement

Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln

By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association will hold a few public ceremonies to honor and remember those who have sacrificed to serve our country.

Events happening today:

  • Wyuka Cemetery & Funeral Home: 9:30 a.m.
  • Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home: 11:30 a.m.
  • Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park: 8:00 p.m.

Music, flags, Color Guards and acknowledgement of Veterans will be included at all of Monday’s programs

According to the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association, retired USAF Col Kenneth J. Brownell will be the guest speaker at Wyuka and Lincoln Memorial. The names of Veterans from Lancaster County who died in 2020 and 2021 will be read in the candlelight program at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

You can find more information on the Memorial Day 2021 ceremonies here.

