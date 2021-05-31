Missing Man Table honors fallen at local restaurant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Southpointe Pavilions Chick-Fil-A is honoring the fallen this Memorial Day with The Missing Man Table.

The Missing Man Table sticks out in a Chick-Fil-A dining room, covered with a white table cloth and specific set-up. Everything on the table means something. A pinch of salt on the plate symbolizes tears. A rose represents the life of each of the missing people and their loved ones. The inverted glass, bible, lemon wedge and empty chair all symbolizing a person that will never be in our presence again.

“Just a way to honor those veterans, those still serving, and even their families,” said Charlie Colon, the owner of the Chick-Fil-A location.

Every year on Memorial Day, a table like this is reserved in the Chick-Fil-A dining room, inspired by personal stories of family members that served our country. Colon said several veterans have come into the dining room, seen the table and saluted.

“They knew exactly what this was for, stopped and saluted it,” said Colon.

In addition to The Missing Man Table, Chick-Fil-A also handed out free chicken sandwiches to anyone with a military ID.

