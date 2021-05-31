Advertisement

One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in far northeast Lincoln Monday morning.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the area of Renegade Boulevard and Tumbleweed Drive. Crews found a vehicle in a field just to the northeast of that intersection.

We know that one person was hospitalized as a result of the crash, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Lincoln Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates on this story.

