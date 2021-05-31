Tuesday Forecast: Pleasant weather with some scattered rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fairly pleasant conditions are expected as we head into the day on Tuesday as temperatures will continue to take a small step forward, though again we’ll continue to see a low-end chance for a few scattered showers or storms into Tuesday afternoon.

Look for partly cloudy skies as we head through Monday night and into Tuesday morning with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Tuesday. As another upper level trough dives through the area and temperatures climb into Tuesday afternoon, we could see some instability showers across the southeastern corner of the state, with an isolated rumble of thunder or two possible. Rain chances should decrease and go by the wayside as we head into Tuesday evening as we lose the heating of the day.

Clouds with a few scattered showers or isolated t'storms will be possible on Tuesday across southeastern Nebraska as well as far western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures as we start Tuesday should range from the mid 40s to low 50s across the state with light and variable winds.

Morning lows are expected to reach the mid 40s to low 50s across the state. (KOLN)

After clouds held down temperatures a bit for the southern parts of the state on Monday, everyone should be a bit warmer on Tuesday with more sunshine and southeasterly winds. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of the area with the warmest readings expected in the northeastern corner of the state where temperatures could reach 80°.

Pleasant temperatures are expected for Tuesday with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. (KOLN)

Wednesday will see another low-end chance for a few spotty showers and storms with the upper level trough still over the area. Temperatures will still likely hang around in the 70s to near 80°. Past Wednesday, an upper level ridge and southerly flow aloft will push warmer and more humid air into the state. We should see temperatures surge into the upper 80s by the weekend with mainly dry weather. Chances for showers and storms re-enter the forecast by Sunday night and into Monday of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will hold on to some low-end rain chances, but otherwise this week will be headlined be warming temperatures with highs returning back to the upper 80s to near 90° by the weekend. (KOLN)

