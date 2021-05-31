Variable cloudiness with rain possible today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain chances continue for the first half of the week as well as variable cloudiness. Below average temperatures look to stick around through the middle of the week. A weather pattern change is on the horizon for the second half of the week.

A few upper level disturbances and an upper level trough will move through the area today through Wednesday. A surface low to our south should move northeast over the next few days. There will be a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during this time period. It doesn’t look like there will be any widespread severe weather, but a few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. The better chance of rain for today, Memorial Day, looks to be along and south of Interstate 80. The better chance of rain for Tuesday looks to be in the afternoon and evening across more of the area. On Wednesday, the best chance of rain looks to be in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Temperatures should gradually warm up a bit each day Monday through Wednesday, but cloud cover in parts of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas could keep temperatures a little cooler there compared to the rest of the area.

Below average temperatures are in the forecast for today (Memorial Day). (KOLN)

Tuesday should be a bit warmer than Monday. (KOLN)

An upper level ridge looks to build into the area for the second half of the week. This will lead to warmer temperatures and mainly dry conditions. The weekend may be breezy and there is a small chance of rain Sunday.

Temperatures should increase through the week. The best chance of rain looks to be today (Memorial Day). (KOLN)

