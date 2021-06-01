10/11 Can Care-a-Van returns June 14-18

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska food pantries need donations now more than ever and you can help them reach their goals by participating in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van June 14-18.

Here are a list of stops:

Tuesday, June 8: Neligh

Monday, June 14: Sutton & Superior

Tuesday, June 15: Crete, Aurora, Ord, Ainsworth

Wednesday, June 16: Geneva, Grand Island, York

Thursday, August 6: Columbus & Nebraska City

Friday, August 7: Atkinson, Lexington, Hebron

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van has been helping to feed Nebraskans since 1988. While much has changed over the past three decades, hunger has persisted in our communities. That need keeps Nebraskans coming out year after year to help stock the shelves of their local food pantries.

This event helps fill the shelves at the local food pantries for the entire year.

Black Hills Energy will partner with 10/11 for their seventh year, sending teams to volunteer at stops along the route.

“The goal is always healthy communities. The health of our communities in many ways begins with food security,” said Kevin Jarosz, Vice President of Gas Operations in Nebraska. “At Black Hills Energy, we not only serve the area with natural gas, we live there. Our customers are our neighbors, friends and family. We are happy to be partnering with 10/11 to give so many throughout the state a hand up when they need it.”

AAA Auto Club Group will also partner with 10/11. “We are excited to sponsor this years Can Care-a-Van,” said Scott Jefferson, Field Vice President – North Central Region. “As a company, we stress the need to advocate and take action on issues that affect our communities. Supporting the Can Care-a-Van is one way we can help meet a critical need across Nebraska.”

History of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van:

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van began in 1988, stemming from the national “Farm Aid” effort. It began as a 12-day food drive, but was shortened to a six-day drive in 1998. Since its creation, the Can Care-a-Van has visited numerous towns in Nebraska and northern Kansas. Last year, the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van collected 188,344 lbs. totaling over 5,477,667 over the past 33 years.

