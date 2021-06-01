Advertisement

City of Friend celebrates opening of $2.68M pool

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just in time for a summer with fewer restrictions, the City of Friend is debuting its new pool with a multi-million dollar price tag.

Friend’s new pool officially opened Monday afternoon, with a line wrapped around the block.

“Whether you’re eight or 80, there are smiles in Friend today,” said Bob Weber, who has lived in the town for 16 years.

It’s a project that was mainly pushed for by parents over the past three years after the city council started looking at what to do with the town’s old pool, built in the 1930s.

At one point in time, it even considered shutting the pool down for good. After a committee of neighbors was formed, the plan took shape and construction started on the new project last August.

“Coming in and out through the whole process - it’s nothing compared to seeing the kids all here,” said Jen Stutzman, a member of the Friend Pool Committee. “The excitement on opening day, it’s emotional. It’s been a long process.”

It’s going to be a nearly $3 million project when it’s all said and done; paid for by a bond approved by voters and a handful of donors.

“Our pool cost $2.68 million,” said Kristen Milton, the Friend Pool Committee Chair. “We took a bond of $2.5 million, and fundraised and applied for grants for the difference.”

For a town of 1,000 people, it was a huge undertaking with a big payoff.

“It’s definitely an upgrade for our old pool and I’m excited Friend did it,” said Hunter Svehla, who lives in Friend with his family.

The next step will be completing a parking lot and having a grand opening celebration later this summer when the city celebrates 150 years.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Renegade Blvd. & Tumbleweed Dr.
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
Huskers to face Northeastern in 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament
LPD responds to stabbing near 28th and R Street
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Samuel Martinez, age 23, of Nebraska, reportedly flew to Kauaʿi on May 12 with the intention of...
Nebraska man missing in Hawaii

Latest News

Indian Center donating 960 cases of food to organizations, people in need
Indian Center donating 960 cases of food to organizations, people in need
City of Lincoln honors fallen troops with three Memorial Day ceremonies
City of Lincoln honors fallen troops with three Memorial Day ceremonies
Lincoln held three Memorial Day services Monday.
City events for Memorial Day celebration
Missing Man Table at Chick-Fil-A honors the fallen on Memorial Day.
Missing Man Table honors fallen at local restaurant