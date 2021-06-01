Advertisement

City of Lincoln honors fallen troops with three Memorial Day ceremonies

By Jared Austin
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the city of Lincoln had three Memorial Day ceremonies for fallen troops.

After a year of not having any events outdoors for memorial day, dozens were able to celebrate the holiday altogether.

Navy veteran Will Smisek said, “With the mandates now lifted, people are able to relax and able to enjoy themselves.”

The first ceremony was at Wyuka Cemetary with the other two at Lincoln Memorial Park and the Veterans Memorial Garden.

Army veteran Ray Paulson said, “When a grandmother comes up and gives you a hug and tells you to thank you for what you’re doing, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Although Paulson served in the army, that’s not the only thing people are thanking him for today.

It’s also because of the American legion riders who ride into each ceremony to pay their respects.

Smisek said, “Usually we’ll come in riding. people love to see the presence of the bikes.”

At the events Monday, LFR rang its ceremonial bell and Air Force Col. Ken Brownell gave a speech about the history and importance of Memorial Day.

Parade chair of the Memorial Day celebrations, Shannon White, said, “If we don’t recognize those people that have passed away, those people that are currently serving don’t quite understand fully the implications of what they’re doing.”

White never served in the military, but he does this to honor his father who served 27 years in the army.

White said, “This is my way of recognizing, giving back and making sure that my father and all veterans understand that I appreciate their contributions.”

