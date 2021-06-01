Advertisement

Indian Center donating 960 cases of food to organizations, people in need

By Jared Austin
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Tuesday, people across Lincoln will be able to go to the Indian Center at 1100 Military Road and receive perishable food items.

The board chair of the Indian Center said 960 cases will arrive Tuesday morning and only 20 are expected to stay at the center. That’s because the rest of them will go to local non-profit organizations in Lincoln.

Board chair Deveron Baxter said, “It made me feel great. Great to be a part of that abundant of a donation given to us and for the Indian Center to be responsible for delivering to the people in need.”

The food items include milk and other protein-rich foods. Baxter said he only has one goal for the food distribution Tuesday.

Baxter said, “To get the food out to the people who need it and the organizations and not have anything left over. It goes everywhere it needs to go. 960 cases. It’s a lot to move and I’m hoping I can get it out.”

The food is expected to arrive at the Indian Center at 9 a.m. People can start arriving at 9:30 to get food and the center will continue giving out food until it’s all gone.

The food is available for both native and non-native people.

