Advertisement

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Patrick Carey
Patrick Carey(Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Patrick Carey left his assigned work location on Monday and did not return to the facility following his shift. The electronic monitoring device he had been wearing was found inside a toolbox at the work site.

Carey started his sentence on June 27, 2017. He was sentenced 10 years to 17 years for charges out of Lancaster and Buffalo Counties that include assault by a confined person, second degree arson and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Carey has a parole eligibility date of November 9, 2021 and a tentative release date of November 19, 2025.

Carey is a 35-year old white man, 5′11″, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Renegade Blvd. & Tumbleweed Dr.
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
Huskers to face Northeastern in 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament
LPD responds to stabbing near 28th and R Street
Scene of search operations by authorities in Hawaii as they look for missing Lincoln, Nebraska...
Aerial searches suspended in search for missing Lincoln man in Hawaii

Latest News

A pile of soap feet into the air welcomed Legacy staff back to work after a long memorial day...
Retirement home cleaning up fountain after prankster fills it with soap for the third time this spring
Whitney to run 166 miles for MS in the MS run the U.S. relay
Nebraska man part of cross-country relay to fight Multiple Sclerosis
Heating Up !
Wednesday Forecast: As we slide into June...a warm-up ensues
Prankster fills fountain with soap, striking three times this spring
Retirement home dealing with soapy mess after prankster strikes overnight
BREAKING: Two week search for missing La Vista boy - 5 pm
BREAKING: Two week search for missing La Vista boy - 5 pm