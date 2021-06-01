Inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Patrick Carey left his assigned work location on Monday and did not return to the facility following his shift. The electronic monitoring device he had been wearing was found inside a toolbox at the work site.

Carey started his sentence on June 27, 2017. He was sentenced 10 years to 17 years for charges out of Lancaster and Buffalo Counties that include assault by a confined person, second degree arson and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Carey has a parole eligibility date of November 9, 2021 and a tentative release date of November 19, 2025.

Carey is a 35-year old white man, 5′11″, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

