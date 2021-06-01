Advertisement

Kayaker launches effort to paddle 2,400 miles to Hawaii

By Justin Andrews
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Cyril Derreumaux is on his way from San Francisco to Hawaii in a kayak.

His solo venture across roughly 2,400 miles of open ocean is only the second of its kind.

Derreumaux set off early Monday from San Francisco Bay to the cheers of family and friends.

“No fears. I’ve prepared,” he said. “I feel serene. I feel ready. I’ve been waiting for this day, and conditions are perfect.”

Derreumaux’s custom-fitted vessel is about 23 feet long with a carbon fiber shell and a small cabin. It’s specifically designed for his journey.

If he runs into some rough weather, he will have to climb inside the cabin and hunker down.

The 44-year-old said he’s hoping to show his physical strength in the 70 days he’s estimating it’ll take to get to Hawaii.

“Put all the experience I had with my first crossing to this tiny, little boat,” Derreumaux said. “Safety first, safety first, adventure and enjoy the moment.”

For food, he’s carrying with him a mix of freeze-dried meals, high-calorie bars, and smoothie powders.

Only one person is known to have kayaked alone across this portion of the Pacific. That was in 1987.

Derreumaux has a tracking website where people can see his progress.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Renegade Blvd. & Tumbleweed Dr.
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
Huskers to face Northeastern in 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament
LPD responds to stabbing near 28th and R Street
Patrick Carey
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Scene of search operations by authorities in Hawaii as they look for missing Lincoln, Nebraska...
Aerial searches suspended in search for missing Lincoln man in Hawaii

Latest News

California teen fights off bear to save dogs
A pile of soap feet into the air welcomed Legacy staff back to work after a long memorial day...
Retirement home cleaning up fountain after prankster fills it with soap for the third time this spring
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Whitney to run 166 miles for MS in the MS run the U.S. relay
Nebraska man part of cross-country relay to fight Multiple Sclerosis