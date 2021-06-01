Advertisement

LPD arrests woman suspected of starting fire in rented home

33-year-old Reyna Vasquez
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of Belleville along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue on Sunday just after 5 a.m.

LPD arrived and spoke with the tenant, who stated that she had left the house for a bit and when she returned, she found it on fire and called 911.

An officer said that the tenant, 33-year-old Reyna Vasquez, made some concerning statements regarding the fire. The officer then spoke with the property owners who reported having some issues with the tenant.

Working with the fire inspector, it was determined an accelerant, such as gasoline, was used to light a pile of clothes on fire in the bedroom. The officer determined that this was done by the tenant, Vasquez. She was taken into custody and arrested for 2nd Degree Arson.

The damage to the residence was estimated at $5,000.

