LPD: Lincoln man stabbed woman in face with kitchen knife

Witnesses reported that 27-year-old Deltre Steele became upset over something and grabbed a knife from the kitchen.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to the 2800 block of T Street on a report of someone who was stabbed in the face on Saturday at around 10 a.m.

According to LPD, when officers arrived, they contacted a 21-year-old woman who said she had been stabbed outside the home. Witnesses reported that 27-year-old Deltre Steele became upset over something and grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

Two women who had been visiting the residence fled out of fear. Witnesses told police Steele ran outside and stabbed the 21-year-old woman in the face. The women ran to a relative’s house nearby to call police.

The female victim was transported to a local area hospital for facial injuries that required medical intervention but were not considered life threatening.

Steele was also treated at a local area hospital for an injury possibly related to the altercation. Steele was ultimately arrested for 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

