Two men arrested after fight at Gateway Mall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to Gateway Mall on a report of a fight on Sunday at around 5 p.m.

Mall employees told officers that two men were fighting inside the mall and one of the men tried to take the other man’s backpack. Employees said that one of the men said that he had a handgun in his backpack and feared the other man was trying to take it.

Mall security arrived, observed the fight and picked up the bag. One of the men, 29-year-old Bukjiok Dobuony, charged at the security guard with his hands clenched as if he was going to assault them.

When officers arrived, the men had all fled the area. An officer contacted 24-year-old Muoch Muon leaving the mall. Muon matched the description of the man who said he had a gun in his backpack. The officer conducted a pat down search of the man and felt what he believed to be a handgun in his bag. The officer learned this was a loaded 9mm handgun.

The man reported he was a valid CCW permit holder, but did not disclose being in possession of the gun during the contact with the officer.

Muoch Muon was arrested for Failure to Inform Officer of a Concealed Handgun and Disturbing the Peace. (LPD)

Officer found Dobuony attempting to flee the area and detained him. Officers contacted several other men who stated they had arrived at the mall with the 24-year-old man and knew he had been carrying a gun in his backpack. Muoch was approached by Dobuony after they exited a store, and Dobuony assaulted Muoch and attempted to steal his backpack.

One of the men, a 19-year-old, reported that he also engaged in the fight in mall after seeing that Dobuony had taken the victim’s backpack. At one point, the 19-year-old had taken the backpack and tried to get away when Dobuony then forcibly removed the backpack from him.

Video was reviewed and showed that Dobuony had been fighting with the men to try and take the backpack by force.

LPD said Dobuony was arrested for two counts of Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Disturbing the Peace. Muoch Muon was arrested for Failure to Inform Officer of a Concealed Handgun and Disturbing the Peace. The 19-year-old man was cited for Disturbing the Peace.

