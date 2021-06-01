Advertisement

Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami.

Two suspects are now in custody.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday but he was later let go. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Renegade Blvd. & Tumbleweed Dr.
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
Huskers to face Northeastern in 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament
LPD responds to stabbing near 28th and R Street
Patrick Carey
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Scene of search operations by authorities in Hawaii as they look for missing Lincoln, Nebraska...
Aerial searches suspended in search for missing Lincoln man in Hawaii

Latest News

California teen fights off bear to save dogs
A pile of soap feet into the air welcomed Legacy staff back to work after a long memorial day...
Retirement home cleaning up fountain after prankster fills it with soap for the third time this spring
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Whitney to run 166 miles for MS in the MS run the U.S. relay
Nebraska man part of cross-country relay to fight Multiple Sclerosis