Portion of south 27th Street closed

(KEYC News Now, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The northbound lanes on South 27th Street between A Street and Capitol Parkway were closed on Tuesday for emergency water main repairs. Access to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, June 8.

Signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

