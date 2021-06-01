Advertisement

Povich named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week for third time in 2021

Nebraska's Cade Povich throws a pitch during the Huskers' first practice of the 2021 season.
Nebraska's Cade Povich throws a pitch during the Huskers' first practice of the 2021 season.(Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the third time this season junior left-hander Cade Povich was been named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. The Bellevue native also earned the award on March 30 and May 18.

Povich improved to 6-1 on the year with a victory over Michigan last Friday. A 2021 first-team All-Big Ten selection, Povich matched his career high by going 7.0 innings in the 1-0 win over the Wolverines. Povich allowed only four hits and struck out nine, including an immaculate first inning where he struck out all three Wolverines on just nine pitches.

The Huskers earned five weekly awards during the 2021 season. Along with Povich’s three honors, Max Anderson was named freshman of the week on May 18 and Cam Chick was named player of the week on March 24.

