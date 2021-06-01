Advertisement

Retirement home cleaning up fountain after prankster fills it with soap for the third time this spring

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you drove by 56th and Pioneers Tuesday morning, you probably saw a mountain of suds. 10/11 NOW looked into it and found there’s more to the story than just soap.

A pile of soap several feet into the air welcomed Legacy staff back to work after a long memorial day weekend.

“So that’s what our staff got to deal with today!” said Kelly Stenka, Legacy Retirement Homes.

Quite the sight, but not a surprise. It’s happened three times so far this spring and multiple times in the years before.

“It’s been going on for years,” said Stenka. “And it’s fun to laugh at but last fall it happened so much we eventually had to just turn off the fountain.”

Maintenance crews treated the fountain with chemicals, sending the suds down the drain. But bubbles are blowing through the wind leaving what looks like soapy snowfalls surrounding what staff said is a Lincoln landmark.

“It’s very special to us. People recognize it when they drive by us,” said Stenka. “It breaks our heart when we have to turn it off.”

They said it doesn’t damage the fountain, but it’s not just fun and games.

“It’s funny the first time, but then it happens again and again and you realize how much time maintenance has to spend dealing with this problem instead of fixing things for residents and doing other work inside the building,” said Stenka.

They have a message for whoever is behind this. Leave the dish soap in the sink.

“It’s time to come up with a new prank,” said Stenka. “And maybe not on us.”

The Legacy said they did not report the incident to the police this time because they’re hoping those responsible will see this and stop so they can keep their fountain running.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Renegade Blvd. & Tumbleweed Dr.
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
Huskers to face Northeastern in 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament
LPD responds to stabbing near 28th and R Street
Patrick Carey
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Scene of search operations by authorities in Hawaii as they look for missing Lincoln, Nebraska...
Aerial searches suspended in search for missing Lincoln man in Hawaii

Latest News

Whitney to run 166 miles for MS in the MS run the U.S. relay
Nebraska man part of cross-country relay to fight Multiple Sclerosis
Heating Up !
Wednesday Forecast: As we slide into June...a warm-up ensues
Prankster fills fountain with soap, striking three times this spring
Retirement home dealing with soapy mess after prankster strikes overnight
BREAKING: Two week search for missing La Vista boy - 5 pm
BREAKING: Two week search for missing La Vista boy - 5 pm