Retirement home cleaning up fountain after prankster fills it with soap for the third time this spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you drove by 56th and Pioneers Tuesday morning, you probably saw a mountain of suds. 10/11 NOW looked into it and found there’s more to the story than just soap.

A pile of soap several feet into the air welcomed Legacy staff back to work after a long memorial day weekend.

“So that’s what our staff got to deal with today!” said Kelly Stenka, Legacy Retirement Homes.

Quite the sight, but not a surprise. It’s happened three times so far this spring and multiple times in the years before.

“It’s been going on for years,” said Stenka. “And it’s fun to laugh at but last fall it happened so much we eventually had to just turn off the fountain.”

Maintenance crews treated the fountain with chemicals, sending the suds down the drain. But bubbles are blowing through the wind leaving what looks like soapy snowfalls surrounding what staff said is a Lincoln landmark.

“It’s very special to us. People recognize it when they drive by us,” said Stenka. “It breaks our heart when we have to turn it off.”

They said it doesn’t damage the fountain, but it’s not just fun and games.

“It’s funny the first time, but then it happens again and again and you realize how much time maintenance has to spend dealing with this problem instead of fixing things for residents and doing other work inside the building,” said Stenka.

They have a message for whoever is behind this. Leave the dish soap in the sink.

“It’s time to come up with a new prank,” said Stenka. “And maybe not on us.”

The Legacy said they did not report the incident to the police this time because they’re hoping those responsible will see this and stop so they can keep their fountain running.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.