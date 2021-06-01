Advertisement

Supreme Court upholds tribal police in traffic stop, search

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that tribal police officers can stop and search non-Indians on tribal lands for potential violations of state or federal law.

The justices unanimously reversed an appellate ruling in favor of a non-Native motorist who was charged with drug-related crimes after a tribal officer searched his pickup truck on a public road that crosses the Crow reservation in Montana.

The Supreme Court has previously held that tribal police have little authority over non-Indians, but Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that allowing a temporary stop and detention — so that state or federal authorities can be called in — enhances public safety.

“To deny a tribal police officer authority to search and detain for a reasonable time any person he or she believes may commit or has committed a crime would make it difficult for tribes to protect themselves against ongoing threats,” Breyer wrote.

The case involved a traffic stop in 2016 in which Officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe Police Department came upon a pickup truck with its headlights on and motor running, parked on the shoulder of U.S. Route 212.

The driver, Joshua Cooley, had watery, bloodshot eyes, Saylor said. Cooley also had two semiautomatic rifles and a handgun in the pickup, as well as methamphetamine.

Saylor called for help from federal and county officers, who eventually arrested Cooley.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Cooley, saying that non-Indians can be detained only if evidence of a crime is “apparent” or “obvious.”

The Justice Department appealed during the Trump administration and maintained its position after President Joe Biden took office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Renegade Blvd. & Tumbleweed Dr.
One hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
Huskers to face Northeastern in 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament
Patrick Carey
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
LPD responds to stabbing near 28th and R Street
“Help him come home” Parents of UNL student missing in Hawaii asking for help

Latest News

California teen fights off bear to save dogs
A pile of soap feet into the air welcomed Legacy staff back to work after a long memorial day...
Retirement home cleaning up fountain after prankster fills it with soap for the third time this spring
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Whitney to run 166 miles for MS in the MS run the U.S. relay
Nebraska man part of cross-country relay to fight Multiple Sclerosis