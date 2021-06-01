Warming up through the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After several days of below average temperatures, that streak will likely come to an end soon. A change in the weather pattern will arrive for the second half of the week. There is a small chance of rain the next few days.

An upper level trough will move through the area the next couple of days. There is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening today and Wednesday. The better chance of rain today looks to be in the panhandle and Northern Kansas. A line of showers and thunderstorms could develop Wednesday afternoon from Northeast to Southwest Nebraska. This line would move southeast before dissipating after sunset. High temperatures today should be around 70 to 80 with highs Wednesday likely to be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Mild, but still below average temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday. (KOLN)

The warming trend continues Wednesday. (KOLN)

An upper level ridge should build into the area for the second half of the week. This will lead to a return to above average temperatures for Thursday through Sunday. It will likely be a bit muggy by this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be breezy. There is a chance of rain Sunday that could continue into early next week.

Temperatures will warm up through the week with a return to above average temperatures as soon as Thursday. (KOLN)

