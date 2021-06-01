Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: As we slide into June...a warm-up ensues

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the calendar turns to “meteorological” summer...Mother Nature is right on time with a nice warm-up...

Outside of some isolated shower-and-thunderstorm chances late-afternoon and early-evening both Tuesday and Wednesday...most of the rest of the week and weekend is looking dry for 10-11 Country as high pressure builds into the area. The aforementioned rain chances are small...driven in part by the heating of the day and some weak mid-level impulses...and will be very isolated in nature. Most locations will not see any precipitation at all...and the areas that do find themselves under one of these “pockets-of-precipitation” will find that they won’t last long.

The bigger weather story will be the warming trend that develops as the week wears on...with highs on Wednesday expected in the upper 70s-to-around 80°...then low-to-mid 80s for Thursday...and upper 80s-to-lower 90s for Friday-Saturday-Sunday. After the “instability” showers and isolated thunderstorms go by the boards by Wednesday evening...mainly dry conditions should dominate the local forecast area all the way until later Sunday night...when a front approaching from the west will combine with some returning Gulf of Mexico moisture to bring the region an increasing rain chance for early next week.

