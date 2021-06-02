Hawaii authorities resume aerial search for missing UNL student

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Samuel Martinez, a 23-year-old UNL student, is still the subject of an active search in the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i.

A Kaua’i Police Public Information Officer told 6 News late Tuesday that the department’s efforts led them to a vast search of Kōkeʻe, the state park KPD confirmed that Martinez reached during part of his hike.

More specifically, Tuesday’s efforts included an Air-1 pilot and KPD detectives completing another sweep of the Waimea and Kōkeʻe state parks from about 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Police said the areas covered included Waialae and the state cabin, the area of Camp 10, as well as other parts of the Waimea Canyon.

Air-1 also flew over the Alakai Swamp, the edge of the Kālepa Ridge Trail to the Kalalau Lookout, the entire Kalalau Valley, Miloli’i Beach, Kalalau Beach, and the Kalalau Trail.

Wednesday, May 12, KPD tracked Martinez’s cell phone signal to a Waimea Canyon Road, which is 3,000 feet deep and 10 miles long. It’s also much farther south from Kōkeʻe where they believe Martinez began.

KPD did not share an official press release Tuesday, explaining that the Chief of the search team and other members were so far in the mountains, they were out of communication range.

The department however has been very communicative with updates and is expected to share new details on their Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.