Advertisement

Warming trend continues today

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Afternoon high temperatures today will be close to average for this time of the year. Above average temperatures are in the forecast for the second half of this week. Rain chances are looking slim until early next week.

An upper level trough will complete its move through the area today. There is a 10 to 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms mid to late afternoon into the early evening. High temperatures look to be in the upper 70s to low 80s with variable winds at 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures this afternoon should be at least a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
High temperatures this afternoon should be at least a few degrees warmer than yesterday.(KOLN)

An upper level ridge still looks to build into the area for Thursday into this weekend. A streak of above average temperatures is going to begin Thursday with highs in the mid 80s to around 90. High temperatures Friday and Saturday should be in the low to mid 90s.

Above average temperatures return Thursday.
Above average temperatures return Thursday.(KOLN)

A storm system could move into or at least close to the area early next week. With more clouds around and the possibility of rain, it should cool down a bit with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Mainly above average temperatures are in the forecast through early next week. There are some...
Mainly above average temperatures are in the forecast through early next week. There are some small chances of rain.(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police has an extensive search north of Harrison Street
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Patrick Carey
Missing inmate returns to community correctional facility in Lincoln
Dobuony was arrested for two counts of Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person,...
Two men arrested after fight at Gateway Mall
A pile of soap feet into the air welcomed Legacy staff back to work after a long memorial day...
Retirement home cleaning up fountain after prankster fills it with soap for the third time this spring

Latest News

Warming Trend Continues Today
Brandon's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Heating Up !
Wednesday Forecast: As we slide into June...a warm-up ensues
A Warming Trend...
Kens Evening Forecast
Mild, but still below average temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday.
Warming up through the week