Warming trend continues today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Afternoon high temperatures today will be close to average for this time of the year. Above average temperatures are in the forecast for the second half of this week. Rain chances are looking slim until early next week.

An upper level trough will complete its move through the area today. There is a 10 to 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms mid to late afternoon into the early evening. High temperatures look to be in the upper 70s to low 80s with variable winds at 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures this afternoon should be at least a few degrees warmer than yesterday. (KOLN)

An upper level ridge still looks to build into the area for Thursday into this weekend. A streak of above average temperatures is going to begin Thursday with highs in the mid 80s to around 90. High temperatures Friday and Saturday should be in the low to mid 90s.

Above average temperatures return Thursday. (KOLN)

A storm system could move into or at least close to the area early next week. With more clouds around and the possibility of rain, it should cool down a bit with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Mainly above average temperatures are in the forecast through early next week. There are some small chances of rain. (KOLN)

