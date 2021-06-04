Police look for teen suspects after deadly shooting in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities on Friday obtained felony warrants for two other teens after two 17-year-olds were shot — one of them fatally — in north Omaha on Thursday night.

The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is looking for Lerajai Key, 17, and Terrance Moore, 16. Police also issued a photo of a van they say may be connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The Homicide Unit has obtained felony arrest warrants for Lerajai KEY and Terrance MOORE in regards to the homicide of Jiaquan WILLIAMS

If you have any info call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) at https://t.co/xUNWVRzXmB or the p3tips mobile app pic.twitter.com/KeMaiTeKP6 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 4, 2021

Following up on a Shotspotter activation call just after 8 p.m. Thursday, several Omaha Police officers responded to North 29th Circle, near Pinkney Street, where they found the two teens lying in a yard with gunshot wounds.

The police performed CPR on the teens, who were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. One of the teens, 17-year-old Jiaquan Willams, died of his injuries, according to the Friday morning release. The second teen suffered life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition, the release states.

Following the incident, officers were talking with about a dozen witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING: Two males were found shot, lying on the ground just after 8pm in the 3400 block of N. 29th Circle. OPD described them as young, black men, but couldn’t specify if either was a juvenile. Both taken to a local hospital and given CPR to treat critical injures. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/Mnh5ztnEyd — Lauren Melendez (@LMelendezNews) June 4, 2021

