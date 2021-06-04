Advertisement

Police look for teen suspects after deadly shooting in north Omaha

One 17-year-old dead, another critically hurt Thursday night
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities on Friday obtained felony warrants for two other teens after two 17-year-olds were shot — one of them fatally — in north Omaha on Thursday night.

The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is looking for Lerajai Key, 17, and Terrance Moore, 16. Police also issued a photo of a van they say may be connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is looking for Lerajai Key, 17, and Terrance Moore, 16. Police also issued a photo of a van they say may be connected to Thursday's shooting near 29th and Pinkney streets.(Omaha Police Department)

Following up on a Shotspotter activation call just after 8 p.m. Thursday, several Omaha Police officers responded to North 29th Circle, near Pinkney Street, where they found the two teens lying in a yard with gunshot wounds.

The police performed CPR on the teens, who were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. One of the teens, 17-year-old Jiaquan Willams, died of his injuries, according to the Friday morning release. The second teen suffered life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition, the release states.

Following the incident, officers were talking with about a dozen witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.

