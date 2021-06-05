Advertisement

Gretna woman dies in single-car crash

(AP Images)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit is investigating a fatal car crash on Saturday.

Julia Wynkoop-Wiley, 52, who is identified as the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup, was taken to the Nebraska Medicine Trauma Center by a medical helicopter.

Shortly after arriving at the center, she was pronounced dead. According to a release, officers say an early investigation showed Wynkoop-Wiley heading south on Westridge Road when she left the roadway at a curve and hit a tree.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies with Gretna Fire and Rescue went to Westridge Road on reports of a car crash at 12:38 p.m. and found the woman with serious injuries and started CPR.

Officials say while in the early stages of the investigation, no further details will be released.

“Our sympathy and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Julia Wynkoop-Wiley,” says the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

